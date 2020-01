Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 07:31 Hits: 4

As the US and Iran teetered on the brink of war, the leaders of Germany and Russia made a plan to meet in Moscow. But a shifting balance in the Middle East could force Berlin to trust Moscow in the search for solutions.

