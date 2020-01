Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 08:25 Hits: 3

In Kuala Lumpur, next to skyscrapers, you'll find traditional mosques, churches and Buddhist temples. The city is a melting pot of nationalities, and that cultural diversity is especially apparent when it comes to food.

