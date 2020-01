Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 07:06 Hits: 3

Iran has invited Boeing and US aviation investigators to participate in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, state media reported Friday.

