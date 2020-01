Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 00:23 Hits: 3

A U.S. Army general refused a request by an officer who was pardoned by President Trump to have his Special Forces tab reinstated.Lt. Gen. Francis M. Beaudette - commander of U.S. Army Special Operations Command -...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/army/477635-army-general-refuses-to-restore-special-forces-tab-for-officer-pardoned