Elise Stefanik vies for the lead in the Republican race to be the most vile partisan of all

Rep. Elise Stefanik, last seen competing with the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes for "most obnoxious House Republican on impeachment," has ratcheted up her quest for deplorability. The New York Republican tweeted a fundraising appeal containing a hideously doctored photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

The photo is highly doctored, almost cartoonish, with a wash of red and a high contrast that creates a spiderweb of black lines across Pelosi's face, making her look like something from a horror-movie poster. Stefanik wrote in the tweet, "Dems obsessed w/ impeachment but won't send articles to the Senate. Why? It's bc they don't want a trial that will EXPOSE Schiff's illegal COORDINATION with the Whistleblower. SIGN & DONATE to #PressurePelosi to send the articles!" and includes a link to WinRed, the Republican's thus-far failing platform intended to compete with ActBlue. The random use of capitalization got Stefanik what she undoubtedly wanted, a retweet from Trump on Thursday morning.

That puts Stefanik in company with Arizona deplorable Rep. Paul Gosar. You remember him: He's the guy who is so horrible that his own brothers and sisters appeared in a campaign ad opposing him in 2018. Earlier this week, Gosar tweeted out a doctored photo of President Barack Obama. The original photo from 2011 was of Obama shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and was photoshopped to replace Singh with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. "The world is a better place without these guys in power," Gosar wrote. Note that Rouhani is still president of Iran.

Then, when called on it, Gosar doubled down—he meant to do it— telling "dim witted reporters" calling him out that "no one said this wasn't photoshopped." And he kept on digging, saying, "No one said the president of Iran was dead. […] No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says, 'the world is a better place without either of them in power.'" Yeah, Rouhani isn't out of power, so Gosar tweeted again, as if he'd never gotten the assassinated General Qassem Soleimani mixed up with the president of Iran, "The world will be better off without Rouhani."

So that seems to be the level of brazen stupidity and vileness Stefanik is trying to achieve here. With a big ol' dollop of misogyny on top of it.

