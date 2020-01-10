Thursday night owls open thread: For 39 senators wanting Roe v Wade reconsidered—39 abortion stories

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

At Teen Vogue, Danielle Campoamor writes—39 Abortion Stories Show Just How Important Abortion Access Is. There's one story for each of the 39 Senators who asked the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade:

On January 2, 39 GOP Senators signed an AMICUS brief urging the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that secured the legal right to abortion. In the brief, these senators, along with 168 Republican members of the House, asked the sitting Supreme Court Justices to revisit and overturn Roe v Wade when they consider a case based on a Louisiana law that could severely limit access to abortion in the state.

For each of these 39 Senators, most of whom are cis men who will never know what it’s like to be pregnant when you do not want to be, I wanted to talk to 39 people who do know that feeling.

With help from Shout Your Abortion and Advocates for Youth, I went in search of 39 stories from people who have had abortions — instead, I collected 60 stories from people all across the country. Sixty stories shared by people as young as 19 and as old as 73. Stories from religious people, non-religious people, trans men, mothers, women who are currently pregnant, women who do not want children, people who’ve gone on to experience pregnancy loss, people who are parents to animals, non-binary people, people who are caring for their parents, people who were teenagers when they had their abortions, and people who had illegal abortions before Roe v Wade.

These stories are as unique as the people who shared them, but every single one is a reminder that abortion is not up for debate. It is not like the tooth fairy — only made real if you “believe” in it. Abortion is normal. Abortion is common. Abortion is one of many reproductive outcomes that nearly one in four women — as well as trans men and other non-binary people — will experience. [...]