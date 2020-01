Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:55 Hits: 3

President Trump indicated Thursday the White House would seek to limit testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton if he were called to testify in a Senate impeachment trial.Trump reiterated that he...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/477553-trump-signals-white-house-would-try-to-restrict-bolton-testimony