House to vote to 'terminate the use' of U.S. military in Iran without congressional approval

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 14:35 Hits: 3

The House will vote Thursday on limiting Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran without congressional approval (something he shouldn’t do anyway). The resolution requires Trump to “terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran” unless “Congress has declared war or enacted specific statutory authorization for such use of the Armed Forces” or there is an imminent threat.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the resolution’s sponsor, is an expert on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, having been a CIA analyst and Defense Department official focused on those issues.

The vote on the House resolution comes the day after Trump claimed Iran is “standing down”—and also after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested the issue is very much not over, saying “Military operations do not suffice. What is important in addition to retaliation is to end the U.S.’s corrupting presence in the region.”

The resolution is likely to pass in the House given the Democratic majority there, and despite Republican temper tantrums and smears like Rep. Doug Collins accusing Democrats of being “in love with terrorists.” The Senate will take up a similar resolution being sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine. Two Republican senators, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, are threatening to support it.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1910378