Rep. Doug Collins claims avoiding war with Iran means being 'in love with terrorists'

In a quite usual fit of whining, Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats of loving terrorists for crafting a resolution to limit the war powers of President Donald Trump after he ordered an airstrike, killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani Friday. That act fittingly attracted criticism both abroad and domestically, with economic historian Dan Yergin proclaiming in an interview Monday with CNBC: “There is a winner here, and the winner is ISIS.”

Counting Iran as a partner in the fight against the terrorist group, a U.S. coalition announced after Soleimani's death that it would suspend operations to fight ISIS, CNBC reported. Collins, however, seemed to be less worried about that. Instead, he’s spending his time making unfounded claims against Democrats. "One, they're in love with terrorists. We see that," he said during an interview Wednesday with Fox News host Lou Dobbs. "They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That's a problem."

Citing President Barack Obama’s decision to authorize attacks in Libya to safeguard civilians in 2011, Collins went on to call the resolution regarding Trump a "blatant hypocritical act by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats because they don't like the president.” Here’s the difference between Obama and Trump—and there are many, but let’s just focus on one: Obama admitted in 2016 that "failing to plan for the day after” U.S. intervention in Libya was his biggest mistake in office.

Trump consistently dangles human lives like carrots to rabbits to further his own agenda. Since we’re throwing words like hypocrisy around, Trump has spoken of his "love" for Kim Jong Un, a man who terrorizes his own citizens through starvation, torture and brutal executions. Kim is the North Korean leader who The Washington Post wrote last year “is a millennial strongman whose ruthless rule leaves his citizens impoverished and his adversaries off balance.”

Of course he would garner Trump’s admiration. Do I have to mention why our fine president is in the middle of impeachment proceedings? He pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden when the country was in need of U.S. military aid, according to the transcript of a July call between the two leaders. Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said during the House Judiciary Committee’s review of impeachment articles last month that at the time of Zelensky’s request Ukraine was in the midst of a war against a nation that used Russian weapons to shoot down people "alleged to be separatist."

"This is a serious war where our men and women in the military are on the ground trying to assist,” Jackson Lee said. To Trump, the situation appeared to be nothing more than an opportunity to further his own political career. Just as his response to threats of Iranian retaliation appeared to be nothing more than a chance “to look like the toughest kid on the playground,” as Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth put it. Two words that would make Trump a more effective president and overall leader: Grow up.

