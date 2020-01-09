Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 19:01 Hits: 4

Moscow Mitch McConnell spent his Wednesday evening hanging out at the White House with Donald Trump to talk impeachment, multiple sources tell CNN.

But don't think there's anything wrong with that, because, as CNN reports, McConnell "has not shared with the White House the text of the resolution that would set up the trial, according to one of the sources, who insists there's no negotiation with the GOP leader's office on how the language should be drafted." Which is entirely believable. Sure. Especially when you read this: "We want this to start as quickly as possible," said Eric Ueland, the White House legislative director. "We want the President to be acquitted as quickly as possible."

Acquittal is a foregone conclusion. We knew that already, because McConnell has been saying so for weeks. They're not even trying to pretend otherwise in the White House. That makes McConnell's brazen statements that he is plowing over the 47 Democratic senators and writing his own resolution without their consultation even more striking. Strikingly bad.

