Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:35 Hits: 6

The New York City Bar Association has taken the extraordinary step of asking Congress to investigate Attorney General Bill Barr for being too politically biased to faithfully execute his duties.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/nyc-bar-association-delivers-a-stunning-rebuke-of-ag-bill-barr-and-asks-congress-to-investigate-him-for-bias/