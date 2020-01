Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:42 Hits: 2

Spain's top court has said Catalan jailed separatist leader Oriol Junqueras will not be granted legal immunity. The EU’s top court had ruled that — as a member of the European Parliament — he should be entitled.

