Why are the French so pessimistic?

French people have a reputation for being world champions when it comes to pessimism. Year after year, polls confirm that the French tend to see the glass half empty. Some argue that they're more pessimistic than they should be, given the relatively high standard of living in France. So what is it that French people are so gloomy about and where does this grim outlook come from? We take a closer look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200109-french-connections-why-are-the-french-so-pessimistic-france-glass-half-empty

