CAIRO - (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned British Prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday to discuss ways to ensure security and stability in the region, the state news agency said, amid increasing U.S.-Iranian tensions.

