Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:02 Hits: 1

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the Senate's planned rules for the impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pelosi-says-she-will-send-trump-impeachment-articles-when-she-s-ready-12248274