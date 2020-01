Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:32 Hits: 3

DUBAI/BAGHDAD: Iran spurned the US president's call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the US killing of an Iranian general and Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes. Concern the war-scarred region was primed for a wider ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-iran-crisis-nuclear-pact-attacks-conflict-missiles-12247972