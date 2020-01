Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

The top words of the year in 2019 reflected shifting attitudes toward gender identity, along with an increase in anxiety about climate change.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2020/0109/The-most-searched-for-words-of-2019?icid=rss