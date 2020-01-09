Andrew Bacevich: The U.S. Needs to Abandon Militarized Approach to Middle East and Build Peace

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 13:26 Hits: 1

We continue our conversation with Andrew Bacevich, president and co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is a retired colonel, Vietnam War veteran and author of, most recently, of “The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory.” Bacevich says the crisis with Iran, sparked by President Trump’s assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani, is just the latest in a long series of ill-advised American actions in the Middle East. “The only conceivable way for us to begin to extricate ourselves from this terrible mess in the region … is to abandon this militarized approach and to take a more balanced position with regard to the rivalries in the region,” Bacevich says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/9/andrew_bacevich_trump_iran