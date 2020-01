Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 23:03 Hits: 3

What's the trend in purchasing power in Mali or the birth rate in Chad? Quite often it's tough to find reliable statistical data for African countries. Experts lament the lack of hard numbers and call for an urgent fix.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wanted-reliable-data-on-africa/a-51934942?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf