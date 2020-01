Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 03:12 Hits: 4

Chinese authorities have ruled out several known viruses, including SARS, the UN's public health body has said. Dozens of people have been treated for a mystery illness in Wuhan, including several in critical condition.

