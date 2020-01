Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 04:09 Hits: 4

The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was self-defense and vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200109-at-un-us-justifies-killing-iranian-commander-as-self-defence