Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 09:22 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: The recent release of wire-tapped recordings by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that allegedly incriminates several high-level foreign dignitaries is unlikely to affect Malaysia’s diplomatic relations, says Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/01/09/saifuddin-macc-audio-recordings-unlikely-to-affect-diplomatic-ties