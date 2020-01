Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 07:41 Hits: 4

LONDON: A cluster of more than 50 pneumonia cases in the central Chinese city of Wuhan may be due to a newly emerging member of the family of viruses that caused the deadly SARS and MERS outbreaks, World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday (Jan 8). While the United Nations health agency ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-pneumonia-outbreak-may-be-linked-to-new-type-of-virus--who-12245550