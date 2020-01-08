The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

With 14 'Billion-Dollar Disasters' and Record-Breaking Heat in Alaska and Across South, 2019 Was a Year of Climate Extremes for US

Julia Conley, staff writer
A new report on the climate of the United States in 2019 sheds light on numerous weather and temperature extremes that were observed throughout the year, including broken records for rainfall and record amounts of money spent on weather disasters.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/08/14-billion-dollar-disasters-and-record-breaking-heat-alaska-and-across-south-2019?cd-origin=rss

