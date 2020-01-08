With 14 'Billion-Dollar Disasters' and Record-Breaking Heat in Alaska and Across South, 2019 Was a Year of Climate Extremes for US

A new report on the climate of the United States in 2019 sheds light on numerous weather and temperature extremes that were observed throughout the year, including broken records for rainfall and record amounts of money spent on weather disasters.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015