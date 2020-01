Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 01:37 Hits: 4

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is aiming to wait until after the 2020 the election to disclose the Secret Service costs for the travel of President Trump and his family, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/477465-mnuchin-aims-to-wait-until-end-of-election-to-disclose-secret-service