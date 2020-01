Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 02:36 Hits: 1

Vice President Pence said Wednesday that intelligence is showing that Iran is directing its associated militias not to attack U.S. targets in the week after Gen. Qassem Soleimani's death.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/477468-pence-intelligence-shows-iran-directing