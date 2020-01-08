Pelosi announces House vote Thursday on limiting Trump's war powers with Iran

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 21:35 Hits: 1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would vote Thursday on a resolution to limit Donald Trump's war powers in dealing with Iran going foward.

“The House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” Pelosi said.

The resolution, authored by Michigan Rep. Elisa Slotkin, mandates that military hostilities with Iran must end within 30 days unless Congress grants approval for further action. Rep. Slotkin is a former CIA analyst and an expert in Shia militias who did three tours in Iraq alongside the U.S. military.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine has introduced a similar resolution in the Senate, where it's likely dead on arrival. The House vote will serve as a reminder to voters that Democrats worked to put a check on Trump before he makes any more unforced errors that put us on the brink of war with Iran. It might also gain traction in the Senate since it’s a privileged vote that goes straight to the floor and only needs majority support to pass. If four Republican senators join Democrats (assuming they all stay in line), the resolution could actually pass. And given the fact that even some GOP senators were extremely displeased with Wednesdays intelligence briefing on Iran, the resolution just might stand a chance in the upper chamber.

Editor’s note: This article previously stated that the War Powers Resolution was likely to die in the Senate. That isn’t necessarily true.

