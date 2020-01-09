IvotedforHillaryClinton takes off on Twitter as Iran retaliates against the United States

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 03:25 Hits: 2

Apparently, Twitter and I share a soul. The morning after Iran threw a retaliatory blow at the United States for an airstrike President Donald Trump ordered, killing Gen. Qassem Soleimani Friday, #IvotedforHillaryClinton began trending on Twitter. With 32,700 people and counting sharing the hashtag, it even caught the attention of Clinton herself, who tweeted the hashtag Wednesday with a "good morning" GIF. Comedian and CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah tweeted Wednesday: “#IvotedforHillaryClinton and so did 66 million fellow Americans- while Trump received 3 million less votes. Only in America does the person who came in second get declared the winner. We can thank the slave owner protecting Electoral College for electing a white supremacist.”

The feared result, which many Democrats anticipated, is that the reality-star-in-chief’s ignorance could lead us into a world war. That’s feeling more like a possibility on the heels of a missile strike late Tuesday in which Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the Al Asad and Erbil military bases, housing U.S. citizens, CBS News reported.

It’s unclear if anyone was killed in the strike, which Trump is apparently considering a victory. He tweeted Tuesday: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning." He is slated to comment about the situation at 11 AM Eastern.

Here’s to hoping the president’s remarks sound less like the antagonizing riff he’s been on and more like he’s following the advice of United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, who tweeted Wednesday: “Essential that the region pulls back from the current & troubling tensions. De escalation is both wise & necessary. A political path towards stability must follow.”

