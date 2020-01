Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 17:20 Hits: 1

President Trump on Wednesday accused the Obama administration of providing funding to Iran that facilitated the country's missile strikes a day earlier against Iraqi bases that house U.S. forces."TheĀ missilesĀ fired...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/477341-trump-rips-obamas-iran-policy-in-address-to-nation