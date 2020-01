Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 18:34 Hits: 1

Democratic senators are growing impatient over the delayed start of President Trump's impeachment trial and some say it's time for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.D...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477369-democratic-senators-growing-impatient-with-pelosi-on-impeachment