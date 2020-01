Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 19:12 Hits: 1

A Kentucky family court judge has been suspended from the bench amid allegations of several counts of misconduct, including participating in a threesome in the courthouse and hiring a man with whom she had a sexual relati...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/477379-kentucky-judge-suspended-over-alleged-misconduct-including