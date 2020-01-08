Collins: Schumer is being mean to me, so the hell with the Constitution

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 18:05 Hits: 1

Sen. Susan Collins, in August 2016 when she assumed Hillary Clinton would be the next president:

"I will not be voting for Donald Trump for president. This is not a decision I make lightly, for I am a lifelong Republican. But Donald Trump does not reflect historical Republican values nor the inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country."

Collins in January 2020 on her decision to protect Trump with a sham impeachment hearing:

"I don't think Chuck Schumer is very interested in my opinion since he's just launched a website in Maine and just committed an additional $700,000 in additional negative advertising from the Majority Forward PAC. […] I don’t think he's really very interested in doing anything but trying to defeat me by telling lies to the people of Maine. And you can quote me on that."

So much for that whole "impartial juror" schtick she was spouting all fall.

She's as petty a partisan as Moscow Mitch could hope for, and an easily bribed one, at that. She's firmly joined the ranks of party-over-country Republicans. She needs to be defeated.

