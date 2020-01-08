Democratic congressman, community members push back against proposed children's detention facility

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 19:50 Hits: 1

A member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is condemning a proposal to open a migrant children’s detention facility in his southern California community, telling top Trump administration officials that “We have seen the harmful and traumatizing effects” of these facilities and that “numerous problems identified” there “further demonstrate that such sites should not be operated anywhere in America.”

Rep. Tony Cárdenas tells acting Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf and Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar that “At this moment little to no information has been provided to the community” on the facility, which is being proposed in Arleta by for-profit organization VisionQuest. “This is unacceptable,” he writes. “This is a time-sensitive matter, and the community deserves to be provided with answers regarding this potential proposal immediately.”

Cárdenas’ letter cites a Health and Human Services inspector general study that “revealed that detention centers are unable to meet the mental health needs of children experiencing significant trauma.” But many facilities, including at least one operated by VisionQuest, have also been responsible for inflicting severe harm on kids. Last year, Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that staffers at a VisionQuest facility in Philadelphia physically abused kids, including slapping and choking them. The city ended its contract with VisionQuest in 2017.

During a Thursday protest that included Cárdenas, outraged Arleta residents voiced their opposition to the traumatization of kids in their community. “We need to shut it down because we support that families belong together, and we need the country to embrace humanity," demonstrator Wendy Lozano told NBC Los Angeles. Nancy Burawski, a teacher, said the facility would be “especially offensive because it’s in an immigrant community,” NBC Los Angeles reported. “There’s going to be immigrant kids walking to school and passing this building. I mean, it's just horrible,” she said.

One grandma present at the protest said the facility would be particularly painful to her and her family, because her two granddaughters were detained in cages by border officials last year. “I think no psychologist—no therapy can cure that,” Mayra Todd told NBC Los Angeles. In his letter to the department heads, Cárdenas pledged to continue fighting against the VisionQuest proposal and spare more children from this state-sanctioned harm.

“We have seen the harmful and traumatizing effects caused by the cruel and unsafe conditions at detention facilities and I will continue fighting against the Trump administration’s inhumane immigration policies,” Cárdenas said in the letter. “As Congressmember for this district, I will continue to speak out against such a holding facility opening in my backyard that would put more children in cruel and unsafe conditions.

