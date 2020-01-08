The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Blowback? U.S. Assassination of Soleimani May Weaken Growing Protest Movement in Iran

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg3 alikadivar

Protests broke out in Iran in November in response to high fuel prices, leading to demonstrations in dozens of cities around the country. The protesters have demanded economic relief and denounced corruption. More than 1,000 people have been killed since the outbreak of the protests and a violent crackdown by security forces. The rise in tensions between Iran and the United States, triggered by the U.S. assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, could weaken that protest movement, says Ali Kadivar, assistant professor of sociology and international studies at Boston College who was active in Iran’s student movement while studying at the University of Tehran.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/8/us_iran_tensions_protest_movement

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version