Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 06:13 Hits: 2

Iran struck back at the US early Wednesday for killing General Qassem Soleimani, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing US troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200108-live-reactions-to-iran-missile-strikes-targeting-us-forces-in-iraq