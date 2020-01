Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 08:24 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: Several major airlines said on Wednesday (Jan 8) they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned US carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq. Iran fired more than a dozen ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/airlines-reroute-flights-iraq-iran-sia-mas-qantas-emirates-qatar-12242534