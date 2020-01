Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 02:48 Hits: 1

President Trump late Tuesday said "all is well" after Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops and coalition personnel, adding that he would make a statement Wednesday morning on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/477265-all-is-well-trump-tweets-after-iran-hits-iraq-base-housing-us-troops