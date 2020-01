Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 02:53 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Iran's decision to launch missiles at Iraqi bases that house U.S. military personnel "an act of war" and warned that unless Tehran backs down it will be "out of the oil business."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477266-graham-iran-missile-attack-an-act-of-war