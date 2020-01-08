Arizona's dumbest Republican Tweets out fake photo of Obama with Iranian president, gets destroyed

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 03:30 Hits: 1

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona’s 4th congressional district is back in the news again. No, not for being publicly disowned by his seven siblings for his racism and anti-Semitism. No, not for saying he can tell when people are lying because he’s a dentist. No, not because his entire family made a brutal video endorsing his opponent. No, Rep. Gosar is getting lambasted for spreading literal “fake news” in the form of a photoshopped image of former President Barack Obama taking a photo with recently assassinated Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani. Of course, besides the image not being real, Gosar is so fucking stupid that he also mistakes Soleimani for the current Iranian President Iran Hassan Rouhani—and still, the photo is fake.

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a photoshopped image of Obama with Rouhani, apparently believing Rouhani is actually Soleimani.The actual image is of Obama and Indian PM Manmohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/CfO8AhyBq0 January 6, 2020

Now, Paul Gosar is defending himself by saying he knew all of this and it was everybody else that didn’t.

1. To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11: no one said this wasnÃ¢Â€Â™t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: Ã¢Â€Âœthe world is a better place without either of them in powerÃ¢Â€Â. https://t.co/zwLPPXniQh January 6, 2020

Of course, “the world is a better place without ...” means not that. As some people pointed out, even if this wasn’t entirely fake, it would still be excruciatingly hypocritical.

Here's a real one for you. He loves Kim. pic.twitter.com/1Swf9SScMf January 6, 2020

And then the Twitterverse had more points to make.

- MAGA elected official- tweet that makes no sense- but Obama- clearly bad Photoshop- person of color mis-identified pic.twitter.com/no7DBIy4yU January 6, 2020

In other words, "I never said I was telling the truth!!!"You truly are a greenhorn at this. January 6, 2020

And just to understand the logic at work here:

If you knew this was photo was doctored and that the meeting never happened, then you Tweeted it without correction to deliberately mislead. January 6, 2020

I have to say, this image—the veracity of which has yet to be determined—is pretty damning.

Wow. All three of those guys and Rep. Gosar. This one I find strangely satisfying.

Rouhani is still in power dimwit and about to take over Iraq. pic.twitter.com/tGgSVN6i2c January 6, 2020

