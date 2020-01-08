The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Arizona's dumbest Republican Tweets out fake photo of Obama with Iranian president, gets destroyed

Category: World Hits: 1

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona’s 4th congressional district is back in the news again. No, not for being publicly disowned by his seven siblings for his racism and anti-Semitism. No, not for saying he can tell when people are lying because he’s a dentist. No, not because his entire family made a brutal video endorsing his opponent. No, Rep. Gosar is getting lambasted for spreading literal “fake news” in the form of a photoshopped image of former President Barack Obama taking a photo with recently assassinated Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani. Of course, besides the image not being real, Gosar is so fucking stupid that he also mistakes Soleimani for the current Iranian President Iran Hassan Rouhani—and still, the photo is fake.

x

Now, Paul Gosar is defending himself by saying he knew all of this and it was everybody else that didn’t.

x

Of course, “the world is a better place without ...” means not that. As some people pointed out, even if this wasn’t entirely fake, it would still be excruciatingly hypocritical.

x

And then the Twitterverse had more points to make.

x

x

And just to understand the logic at work here:

x

I have to say, this image—the veracity of which has yet to be determined—is pretty damning.

x

Wow. All three of those guys and Rep. Gosar. This one I find strangely satisfying.

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1909813

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version