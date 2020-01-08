The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Missiles strike U.S. airbases in Iraq: Iranian state TV claims responsibility

Category: World Hits: 1

Multiple news outlets are now reporting that at least one, possibly several, U.S. bases in Iraq have been hit with missiles and that Iranian state television is claiming responsibility for the attack, claiming "tens" of missiles have been launched in an operation intended to retaliate for the drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

x

This post will be updated as further (credible) details emerge.

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 12:04:34 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

There’s always a tweet:   

x

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 12:15:11 AM +00:00 · Hunter

The Pentagon is now confirming that “more than a dozen” missiles were launched towards U.S. bases.

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 12:18:57 AM +00:00 · Hunter

x

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 12:33:14 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

x

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 1:06:45 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

x

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 1:48:08 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

After initial reports that the White House was preparing for an Oval Office address from Trump, it’s now said that it will NOT happen tonight. This could change if Trump gets fired up by watching Fox News for a few hours, so stay tuned. 

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 1:54:02 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

x

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 2:23:28 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

x

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020 · 2:52:32 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Jackass tweets: 

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1910078

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version