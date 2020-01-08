Missiles strike U.S. airbases in Iraq: Iranian state TV claims responsibility

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 03:30 Hits: 1

Multiple news outlets are now reporting that at least one, possibly several, U.S. bases in Iraq have been hit with missiles and that Iranian state television is claiming responsibility for the attack, claiming "tens" of missiles have been launched in an operation intended to retaliate for the drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

US official confirms to ABC that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple US military facilities in Iraq including Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said. No information on casualties - @Elizabeth_McLau@LMartinezABC January 7, 2020

This post will be updated as further (credible) details emerge.

There’s always a tweet:

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. August 31, 2013

The Pentagon is now confirming that “more than a dozen” missiles were launched towards U.S. bases.

Reminder that as this crisis escalates, we have no Director of National Intelligence, no Dep Dir, no Homeland Security Secretary, no Dep Sec, no head of CBP or ICE, no State Dept Under Sec of Arms Control, no Asst Sec for Europe, and no Navy Sec. January 8, 2020

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. January 8, 2020

statement from the IRGC. - this is our response. DonÃ¢Â€Â™t hit us back- regional players stay out or suffer consequences This may not be an escalation just the response they felt they needed to make. Again everyone CHILL January 8, 2020

After initial reports that the White House was preparing for an Oval Office address from Trump, it’s now said that it will NOT happen tonight. This could change if Trump gets fired up by watching Fox News for a few hours, so stay tuned.

A CENTCOM spokesperson confirmed to me that Iran fired 15 missiles: 10 struck Al Asad airbase west of Baghdad, Iraq; one struck Erbil in northern Iraq; and four failed. January 8, 2020

APNEWSALERT: (AP) -- US official: Very few if any casualties from Iranian attack on sites in Iraq. January 8, 2020

Jackass tweets:

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. January 8, 2020

