Tuesday night owls open thread: Preventive war is not self defense. It's aggression

From Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, we keep hearing the killing of Gen. Qassim Soleimani was a preemptive attack. It was not. At best, it was a preventive attack. International law allows for preemptive attacks as self defense. A foe is getting ready to attack imminently, and the leaders of the target nation strike first. Nobody disputes that every nation-state has the right of self-defense. A preventive attack, on the other hand, is one in which a nation’s leaders think a foe will attack, someday, someway, somehow, maybe. The Bush Doctrine enshrined preventive war as legit. It’s not. From a Rand study:

Preemptive attacks are based on the belief that the adversary is about to attack, and that striking first will be better than allowing the enemy to do so. Preemption may be attractive because it promises to make the difference between victory and defeat, or merely because it will make the ensuing conflict less damaging than it would be if the enemy struck first. Preemptive attacks are quite rare, though the possibility of preemption was a central concern of nuclear strategists during the Cold War; the archetypical example is Israel’s attack against Egypt in 1967 that began the Six-Day War. Preventive attacks are launched in response to less immediate threats. Preventive attack is motivated not by the desire to strike first rather than second, but by the desire to fight sooner rather than later.Usually this is because the balance of military capabilities is expected to shift in the enemy’s favor, due to differential rates of growth or armament, or the prospect that the opponent will acquire or develop a powerful new offensive or defensive capability. Israel’s 1981 raid on the Osirak nuclear facility was a classic preventive attack, as was Operation Iraqi Freedom, the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Preemptive and preventive attacks have important differences; in addition to those already noted, international law holds that truly preemptive attacks are an acceptable use of force in self-defense, while preventive attacks usually are not. [My emphasis—MB]

