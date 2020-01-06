Trump's Killing of Qassem Soleimani Means Rules of the Game Have Totally Changed in Middle East

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 13:35 Hits: 0

The Iraqi Parliament voted Sunday to expel all U.S. military forces from Iraq. President Trump responded by threatening to impose sanctions on Iraq “like they’ve never seen before.” Iraq has already been the target of some of the harshest sanctions the world has even seen. U.S.-backed sanctions killed more than a million Iraqis, including over 500,000 children, between 1990 and 2003. From Baghdad, we talk to Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, correspondent for The Guardian newspaper.

