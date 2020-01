Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 19:14 Hits: 5

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that "we have the votes" to pass an organizing resolution to start President's Trump impeachment trial without requiring witness testimony."We have t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477173-mcconnell-to-gop-on-impeachment-rules-i-have-the-votes