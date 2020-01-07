Puerto Rico hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake, causing damage, blackouts, and at least one death

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Puerto Rico is once again without power and struggling with serious damage in the wake of a natural disaster—this time, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island’s southwestern coast early Tuesday morning. That followed a 5.8 magnitude quake on Monday, and was followed by a 6.0 magnitude aftershock.

At least one man is dead after a wall in his Ponce home collapsed on him, and another person was pinned under debris. Many homes were damaged. Monday’s earthquake also damaged a dozen homes in Guayanilla and Guánica, and the iconic Punta Ventana rock formation collapsed. “We are not okay,” Guayanilla Mayor Nelson Torres Yordán told The Washington Post. “We’ve been told that the earthquakes will continue for at least several more days.”

Electrical authorities are evaluating damage to infrastructure, with the earthquakes having hit close to Puerto Rico’s power-generation plants.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1909928