Bloomberg's massive ego, bank account adds to likelihood of protracted Democratic primary race

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 15:56 Hits: 4

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has no natural constituency in the Democratic party and no great groundswell of support from anywhere but his bank account, but he's upended the Democratic nomination for president. With a real battle for hearts and minds happening among at least four candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire, then Nevada and South Carolina, whoever emerges will have to deal with Bloomberg and his millions past Super Tuesday in early March.

"We're in bizarro world here," one campaign strategist told Politico. "We've never had a situation where we get past Super Tuesday and there’s still five people in the field." Of course, Bloomberg's not the only self-funder in the race upending the process, but at least Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang can claim some actual, human support. The hard work, on-the-ground slogging could win these early states is what the Democratic primary traditionally looks like, often with some chicanery thrown in (like that Osama bin Laden attack ad against Howard Dean in 2004, engineered by two people with ties to Richard Gephardt and John Kerry).

Consider this: "Bloomberg has already put more than 200 staffers on the ground in states that vote in March and April. He traveled recently to Ohio and Michigan, where he has hired senior state-level staff and plans to open 9 offices and 12 offices, respectively." And his campaign told Politico he's getting ready to open 5 offices in Missouri (Missouri!), 12 in Illinois, and 17 in Florida. He's blanketing the nation in ads—they're running in Idaho, for chrissakes. Idaho.

This gives Bloomberg an advantage, Doug Herman, a Democratic strategist says because whoever comes out of Super Tuesday "is usually limping a little bit in terms of money. They’re spread thin in terms of where to go. […] Campaigns can't pay to have simultaneous overhead in all of the early states and all of the next round of states with quality people. So they put all of their best people in early states and then cut and paste them into the next states." Except Bloomberg who's already going into all those states.

On the one hand, this is good for later states, energizing the party there and giving them a reason for being, bringing candidates and enthusiasm to the state. That's a good thing. Bloomberg waiting there for him, with his bottomless pockets, probably isn't. We've already seen some extremely credible, important candidates exit the race largely because of money, most notably two key candidates of color in Kamala Harris and Julián Castro.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1909736