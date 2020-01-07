The Great Hack : Big Data Firms Helped Sway the 2016 Election. Could It Happen Again in 2020?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 13:26 Hits: 4

The documentary “The Great Hack,” which was shortlisted for the Oscars, explores how the data firm Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Cambridge Analytica collapsed in May 2018 after The Observer newspaper revealed the company had harvested some 87 million Facebook profiles without the users’ knowledge or consent. Cambridge Analytica then used the data to sway voters to support President Trump during the 2016 campaign. We speak with “The Great Hack” co-directors Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, as well as Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/7/the_great_hack_documentary_cambridge_analytica