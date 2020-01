Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 06:13 Hits: 2

Crowds of mourners gathered in Kerman, the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, for the final stage of his funeral procession. Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

