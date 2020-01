Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 08:06 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday it is too early to determine whether Iran is on the path towards building a nuclear weapon after it announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium.

