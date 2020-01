Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 08:09 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he was open to discussing changes to the average retirement age with unions, one of the main sticking points over pensions reform plans that have triggered more than a month of protests.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/07/french-pm-says-he-is-ready-to-discuss-pension-terms