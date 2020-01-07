Over 648,000 DACA recipients have renewed their protections since 2018 court injunction

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 00:30 Hits: 3

California’s attorney general said last week that more than 648,000 young immigrants have renewed their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protections since the state secured a preliminary injunction two years ago blocking the Trump administration’s move to rescind the Obama administration-era program.

“Federal immigration authorities are required to report quarterly data on the number of DACA applications that have been renewed or are awaiting a decision,” said a statement from Xavier Becerra’s office. “With a renewal, DACA recipients receive temporary relief from removal and can apply for permission to work in the United States for another two years. There were approximately 74,000 renewals in the most recent quarter, bringing the total to 648,460 renewals approved since January 2018. More than a quarter of DACA recipients, 184,880, live in California alone.”

Nearly 700,000 DACA recipients had active status when impeached president Donald Trump decided in September 2017 to try to deport them and end the successful program, a move since blocked by numerous courts. But while most DACA recipients have since been able to renew, rulings have affected only current and former beneficiaries, leaving out new applicants. So while 648,000 is an impressive number, the number of young immigrants who could be thriving under DACA right now could be much higher, but isn’t, due to the actions of this administration.

The administration is also hoping that the Supreme Court will do its dirty work for it and end the program with a decision sometime later this year. Highlighting how much is at stake is a report last month that Immigration and Customs Enforcement reopened the “long-closed” immigration cases of at least 14 DACA recipients. “Immigration attorneys say the cases they are now seeing reopened show how ICE is preparing to deport DACA recipients if the Supreme Court ruling terminates the program,” CNN reported at the time.

It’s clear that until permanent legislation gets passed into law, DACA must stay, eligible DACA recipients must keep renewing, and allies should keep supporting them by donating to cover their fee costs, for example. “DACA is an American success story; Dreamers are teachers, healthcare providers, neighbors, leaders, and so much more,” Becerra said in his statement. “Their heart and tenacity in the face of a concerted effort to rip them from the only home they know is an inspiration. But, it will take all of us working together in our communities and our courts to win the day.”

